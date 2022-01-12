49ers Designate RB Trenton Cannon To Return, Make Three Other Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have designated RB Trenton Cannon to return from the injured reserve.

The 49ers also restored practice squad S Doug Middleton from the injured reserve List, signed P Ryan Winslow to the team’s practice squad, and released QB Tyler Bray in a corresponding move.

The #49ers have opened the practice window for RB Trenton Cannon. Additional roster moves: — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 12, 2022

Cannon, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,599,228 contract that included a $139,228 signing bonus when the Jets waived him during camp.

He was claimed by the Panthers and bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad during the season. The Ravens signed him to a contract back in September but was waived a week later and claimed by the 49ers.

In 2021, Cannon has appeared in 12 games and recorded three rushing attempts for four yards and no touchdowns, to go along with 328 yards as a kickoff return specialist.