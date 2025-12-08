49ers Designate Rookie QB Kurtis Rourke To Return

The 49ers announced they have designated seventh-round QB Kurtis Rourke to return from the non-football injury list.

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have opened the practice window for QB Kurtis Rourke (Reserve/Non-Football Injury List) — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 8, 2025

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Rourke has been recovering from a torn ACL that he played through his final collegiate season. This gives him the chance to get a little practice time at the end of his rookie season.

Rourke, 25, was a two-star prospect out of Canada in high school and committed to Ohio University in May 2018. He spent five years with the Bobcats including two as the full-time starter and won MAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Following his senior season at Ohio in 2023, Rourke committed to Indiana as a four-star transfer in the portal. He spent the 2024 season as the Hoosiers starter and finished ninth in Heisman voting.

In his collegiate career, Rourke appeared in 48 games for the Bobcats and Hoosiers and completed 67 percent of his passes for 10,693 yards, 79 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He also rushed for 793 yards and 13 touchdowns.