49ers Designating G Ben Bartch To Return, But Not WR Brandon Aiyuk Yet

The 49ers are designating G Ben Bartch to return from injured reserve this week, while WR Brandon Aiyuk remains “week-to-week,” according to Matt Barrows.

Aiyuk hasn’t played since last season after suffering an ACL tear.

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall has an opportunity to return this week, but isn’t guaranteed, HC Kyle Shanahan said, per Nick Wagoner.

Aiyuk, 27, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

