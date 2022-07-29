49ers DL Arik Armstead To Miss Few Weeks With MCL Sprain

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday that DL Arik Armstead will miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain, but the injury is not considered to be serious.

Armstead, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Oregon by the 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.84 rookie contract when the 49ers elected to pick up Armstead’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season.

Armstead was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a five-year, $85 million deal to return to the 49ers.

In 2021, Armstead appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 63 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and six sacks.