49ers DL Keion White Underwent Surgery After Being Shot In Ankle

The 49ers announced Monday evening that DL Keion White was shot in the ankle Monday morning and underwent surgery.

Matt Barrows reported that White was shot in the ankle during an event in San Francisco early this morning and is expected to be okay after undergoing surgery. Police said there was an altercation at an event and White is not believed to have been part of the altercation.

“A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business. The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect,” police said in a statement regarding the incident.

San Francisco issued the following statement:

“Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco. He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate.”

White, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $7,790,161 rookie contract that included a $2,665,572 signing bonus.

The Patriots traded White tot he 49ers before the deadline last year.

In 2025, White appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and 49ers, recording 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.