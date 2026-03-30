49ers Don’t Plan To Bring Back WR Jauan Jennings

Speaking at the NFL owners meetings this week, 49ers GM John Lynch said the team is not planning to bring back WR Jauan Jennings even though his free agent market has been cooler than expected.

“He’ll find a good home, and Jauan will go play great football for someone,” Lynch said via the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “I can’t say enough for what that guy did; when that guy stepped between the lines, man, he was a presence, and they had to deal with him, and he won us a lot of games.”

Lynch told Tafur that San Francisco had tried to re-sign Jennings on multiple occasions, but ended up moving forward with WR Mike Evans who’s a more “dynamic fit.”

It looks like Jennings was expecting his market to be closer to the big receiver deals that have already been signed, and instead he’s still available for the time being.

Jennings, 28, was a four-year starter at Tennessee. The 49ers selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

Jennings signed a four-year, $3,406,024 contract that included a $111,024 signing bonus. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

San Francisco re-signed Jennings to a futures deal for the 2021 season and he ended up making the team. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and signed a two-year, $15.4 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Jenning appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 55 receptions for 643 yards (11.7 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.