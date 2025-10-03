49ers DT Kalia Davis Undergoing Surgery On Hand, Could Miss A Few Games

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that 49ers DT Kalia Davis will undergo surgery for a broken hand on Friday.

However, the good news is that Davis could be sidelined for just two games, which means he may not even require a stint on injured reserve.

Davis, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCF. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract with the 49ers.

Davis is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2025, Davis has appeared in and started four games for the 49ers and recorded six tackles including two tackles for loss.

We will have more news on Davis as it becomes available.