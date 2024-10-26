49ers Elevate K Anders Carlson & S Adrian Amos

The 49ers announced the elevation of K Anders Carlson and S Adrian Amos to the active roster for Week 8.

Carlson, 26, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.996 million rookie contract that included a $156,776 signing bonus.

He most recently worked out for the Bills back in September after being let go by the Packers at the end of August.

In 2023, Carlson appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and converted 27 of 33 field goal attempts (81.8 percent) and 34 of 39 extra points (87.2 percent).