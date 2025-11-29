49ers Elevate K Matt Gay & LB Jalen Graham

For the second straight week, the 49ers have announced the elevation of K Matt Gay and LB Jalen Graham.

Gay, 31, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fifth round out of Utah in 2019. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.8 million deal when Tampa Bay waived him coming out of camp.

Gay signed on to the Colts practice squad, but the Rams signed him off of Indianapolis’ practice squad back in November of 2020. He returned to the team on a restricted free agent deal in 2022.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he returned to the Colts on a four-year, $22.5 million deal, the highest free agent deal for a kicker at the time.

Gay was due base salaries of $4.75 million in each of the final two years of his deal when the Colts let him go this past offseason. He quickly signed a one-year, fully guaranteed $4.25 million deal with the Commanders but was let go last week and caught on with the 49ers.

In 2025, Gay has appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and made 13 of 19 field goal attempts (68.4 percent) and 22 of 22 extra points.