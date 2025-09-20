49ers Elevate Two, Place OT Spencer Burford On IR

Per Matt Barrows, the 49ers are elevating WR Malik Turner and QB Adrian Martinez to the active roster for Week 3.

They are also placing OT Spencer Burford on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Burford, 25, was drafted by the 49ers with the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of UT-San Antonio.

He signed a four-year, $4,332,056 rookie contract that included a $840,070 signing bonus.

In 2025, Burford has appeared in two games for the 49ers with no starts.