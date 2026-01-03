49ers Elevated LB Eric Kendricks & OT Brandon Parker

The 49ers announced that they have elevated LB Eric Kendricks and OT Brandon Parker for Week 18.

Kendricks, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $5.155 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a five-year, $50 million extension in 2018.

The Vikings opted to cut Kendricks loose in 2022, and he eventually signed a two-year, $13.25 million deal with the Chargers. He was let go after just a year again and signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys.

In 2024, Kendricks appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and recorded 138 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery, two interceptions, and three pass defenses.

In 2025, he has appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded two tackles.