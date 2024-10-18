49ers Elevating K Anders Carlsen, Placing K Matthew Wright On IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that they’re placing K Matthew Wright on injured reserve and elevating K Anders Carlson from the team’s practice squad.

The 49ers will now have a different kicker for the third straight week, as the team continues to deal with injuries at the position.

Carlson, 26, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.996 million rookie contract that included a $156,776 signing bonus.

The 49ers signed Carlson to their practice squad last week.

In 2023, Carlson appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and converted 27 of 33 field goal attempts (81.8 percent) and 34 of 39 extra points (87.2 percent).