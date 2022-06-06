49ers Excuse QB Jimmy Garoppolo From Mandatory Minicamp

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers have excused QB Jimmy Garoppolo from the team’s mandatory minicamp this week.

Garoppolo is rehabbing from shoulder surgery and isn’t supposed to resume throwing until later this month or early July.

It’s a good outcome for both sides, as San Francisco wants to continue to give reps to QB Trey Lance. Garoppolo won’t be fined for his absence from minicamp.

Pelissero says the team is continuing to explore trade options for Garoppolo. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said recently he still expects the veteran to be traded at some point.

Garoppolo, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

In 2021, Jimmy Garoppolo appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns.