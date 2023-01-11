49ers Exec. Adam Peters Declines Interview Requests From Titans & Cardinals

According to Ian Rapoport, 49ers’ assistant GM Adam Peters has declined interview requests from the Titans and Cardinals for their general manager vacancies.

This is the current list of candidates for the Cardinals GM job so far:

49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Declined)

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

Cardinals VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Requested)

Former Giants GM Jerry Reese (Interviewed)

Tennessee’s list of potential candidates so far includes:

49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon

49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Declined)

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook

Titans exec Ryan Cowden

Titans exec Monti Ossenfort

Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd

Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris

Peters began his career with the Patriots as a scouting assistant back in 2003 and was later promoted to area scout in 2006. He joined the Broncos as their director of college scouting and spent eight years with the franchise.

Peters was hired by the 49ers as their VP of player personnel in 2017. He was promoted to assistant general manager last year.