49ers Expected To Cut LT Trent Williams If Two Sides Can’t Agree On New Deal

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the 49ers are expected to release LT Trent Williams if they cannot agree on a revised deal.

Williams is scheduled to carry a $38.8 million cap number in 2025, and he’s due $33M in cash in 2026, including a $22.2 million base salary and $10 million option bonus, per Over The Cap. The 49ers could save up to $25.5 million in 2026 cap space by designating Williams as a post-June 1st release.

Williams would without a doubt be among the top players in the entire free agent class if he were to hit the market, and easily the top offensive tackle.

Williams, 37, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams was set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024 when he agreed to a revised three-year, $82.66 million deal.

In 2025, Williams appeared in and started 17 games for the 49ers at left tackle.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news becomes available.