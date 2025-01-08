49ers Expected To Have Interest In Robert Saleh For DC Vacancy

According to Josina Anderson, the 49ers are expected to have interest in former Jets HC Robert Saleh for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

However, Anderson adds Saleh will have some head coaching interviews as well, one with the Jaguars next Tuesday and another one with an unnamed team after that.

San Francisco just moved on from DC Nick Sorensen, although he could remain on staff, and a reunion with Saleh would make a ton of sense.

Saleh, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the 49ers DC vacancy as the news is available.