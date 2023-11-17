49ers Expected To Sign CB Jason Verrett To Practice Squad

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said they expect to sign CB Jason Verrett to their practice squad on Friday, via Cam Inman.

San Francisco brought Verrett in for a workout earlier this week and was impressed by the veteran cornerback.

Verrett, 31, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick back in 2014 by the Chargers. He finished his four-year rookie contract and played out 2018 under the fifth-year option for $8,526,000.

Verrett landed on injured reserve for three consecutive years. He missed all of 2018 due to a ruptured Achilles. From there, he signed with San Francisco in 2019 and returned to San Francisco on another one-year contract in 2020.

He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers worth $5.5 million, with a chance to make $6 million had he made the Pro Bowl in 2021. San Francisco re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2022 after he missed the season with a torn ACL, but he tore his Achilles in practice before he could make it back to the field.

He caught on with the Texans’ practice squad last month. He was just cut by the Texans after spending some time on their practice squad while attempting yet another comeback from a serious injury.

In 2020, Verrett appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes defended.