49ers & FB Kyle Juszczyk Agree To Restructured Contract

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers and FB Kyle Juszczyk agreed to a restructured contract on Wednesday to free up about $1.75 million in cap space.

San Francisco reportedly asked Juszczyk to take a pay cut earlier this week. He was set to carry a cap figure of $7.58 million in 2024.

Juszczyk, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,460,584 contract with the Ravens before signing a four-year, $21 million contract that included $10.5 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017.

He re-signed to a five-year deal worth up to $27 million deal in March of 2021 and is entering the fourth year of the contract.

In 2023, Juszczyk appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 14 receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed five times for six yards.