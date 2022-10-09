49ers Fear CB Emmanuel Moseley Suffered Torn ACL

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Panthers that they fear CB Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn ACL during the game.

“It was tough at the end. It was a weird feeling watching E-man. It definitely took away a little from the excitement,” Shanahan said, per Cam Inman.

Moseley, 26, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The 49ers re-signed Moseley to their practice squad after he cleared waivers a day later. The team promoted him to their active roster later in the season and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal/

Moseley later agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million with the 49ers.

Entering today’s game, Emmanuel Moseley has appeared in four games and recorded 19 tackles, no interceptions and three pass deflections.