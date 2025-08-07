49ers Fifth-Round RB Jordan James Suffered Broken Finger, Will Miss A Few Weeks

Cam Inman reports 49ers fifth-round RB Jordan James broke his finger and will have surgery.

Inman adds James will be out for a couple of weeks following the injury. With RB Isaac Guerendo also out, San Francisco is left with four healthy running backs.

James, 21, was a fifth-round pick of the 49ers in the 2025 draft out of Oregon. He signed a four-year, $4,639,684 contract and is set to make a base salary of $840,000 in 2025.

In his collegiate career, James appeared in 38 games over three seasons with the Ducks and rushed 386 times for 2,215 yards (5.74 YPC) and 31 touchdowns. He also caught 42 passes for 347 yards and a touchdown.