49ers GM: Don’t Know If We Can Afford Joey Bosa

49ers GM John Lynch told the Athletic’s Vic Tafur that he’s doubtful San Francisco will be able to sign DE Joey Bosa as a free agent, reuniting him with his younger brother, 49ers DE Nick Bosa.

Their mother has been lobbying for it on social media but Lynch said there are some budgetary constraints to a reunion.

“I know that would make Mama Bosa happy,” he said, “but I don’t know if we can afford him.”

San Francisco checked in with the older Bosa last year when he was released by the Chargers, but he ended up signing a one-year, $12 million deal with Buffalo.

He’s a free agent again after playing out that contract.

Bosa, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

He had one year remaining on that deal and was scheduled to make a base salary of $13 million in 2025 after he renegotiated his deal before the 2024 season to remain in Los Angeles. However, the Chargers cut him this offseason and he signed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Bills.

In 2025, Bosa appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 29 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, five forced fumbles and two pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.