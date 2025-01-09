49ers GM John Lynch: Brock Purdy Is ‘Our Guy’

49ers QB Brock Purdy is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. When talking to reporters on Wednesday, GM John Lynch said there is no question about Purdy being their franchise quarterback.

“What we know about Brock is that he’s our guy,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco.

Kyle Shanahan reiterated their belief in Purdy, saying Purdy will remain their quarterback while he’s San Francisco’s head coach.

“I plan on being with Brock here the whole time I’m here. Brock’s been a stud. He’s a guy I’ve got a lot of confidence in just as a human, but it starts with what he’s done on the field these last two and a half years. We’re capable of winning the Super Bowl with him. He just almost did and I know he’s capable of getting the Niners a Super Bowl in the future,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner.

Purdy is entering the final year of his four-year, $3,737,012 rookie deal where he’s set to make a base salary of $1.1 million. In all likelihood, Purdy will receive a massive pay raise in a long-term extension this season to keep him with the 49ers long-term.

Per 49ers.cam on Instagram, Purdy prefers to get a deal done sooner rather than later so he can eliminate distractions for OTAs and get right to work with the offense.

Purdy elaborated on his desire to get the deal done without the outside noise: “For me, you know, I want to obviously get it done, if that’s an opportunity to be able to get that done quick that’d be great. Just so we can get back to phase one — get after it with the receivers and our team and just continue to grow… And phase one is my mind of OTAs coming back, getting all the guys back and let’s roll let’s get after this offseason together.”

He also understands not everything can work perfectly but reiterated his desire to be present for his team and the organization: “But with that being said everybody’s timing is a little different and stuff but you know for me at the end of the day I want to win… I’m not the kind of guy that wants to have any kind of drama associated with anything. I’m here for this organization and my teammates in the locker room.”

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.