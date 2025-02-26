49ers Have Started Contract Talks With Brock Purdy

49ers GM John Lynch told reporters at the Combine on Wednesday that they have opened extension talks with QB Brock Purdy.

Lynch reiterated the plan is to lock Purdy up on a long-term deal.

“We want Brock to be our quarterback as long as we’re here,” he said via Matt Barrows.

Everyone in San Francisco has consistently maintained confidence in Purdy as the franchise quarterback, from Lynch to HC Kyle Shanahan to owner Jed York.

The number that translates into on a long-term deal is a more open question. Purdy is widely expected to sign for somewhere in the range of $55 million to $60 million a year.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Purdy as it becomes available.