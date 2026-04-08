49ers Host 47 For Local Day, Including Current Pros Ross Blacklock & Devin Leary

By
Logan Ulrich
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The San Francisco 49ers hosted 47 players for their local pro day workout, per Matt Maiocco

49ers helmet

Not all of the players were potential draft-eligible prospects, as veteran players like DT Ross Blacklock and QB Devin Leary were in attendance. 

The full list includes: 

  1. QB Emory Jones
  2. QB Devin Leary
  3. San Jose State RB Jackson Canaan
  4. Cal RB LJ Johnson Jr.
  5. Cal WR Jacob De Jesus
  6. West Virginia WR Grayson Barnes
  7. Army WR Noah Short
  8. Stanford WR CJ Williams
  9. Texas TE Jack Endries
  10. San Mateo TE Corey Le’aupepe
  11. Cal OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko
  12. Idaho OL Nate Azzopardi
  13. Temple OL Diego Barajas
  14. Fresno State OL Jacob Spomer
  15. New Mexico State OL Malik Williams
  16. Bowling Green DL Evan Branch-Haynes
  17. Cal DL Chris Victor
  18. Cal DL T.J. Bollers
  19. San Jose State DL Gafa Faga
  20. DT Ross Blacklock
  21. San Jose State DL Quincy Likio
  22. Stanford DL Clay Patterson
  23. Stanford DL Zach Buckey
  24. Western Kentucky DL Dominic Oliver 
  25. Stanford LB Ese Dubre
  26. San Jose State LB Jordan Pollard
  27. Stanford LB Hunter Barth
  28. San Jose State LB Taniela Latu
  29. UC Davis LB Nate Rutchena
  30. Oregon State LB Andy Alfieri 
  31. Boise State CB Jeremiah Earby
  32. Cal CB Hezekiah Masses
  33. Boise State CB A’Marion McCoy
  34. Arkansas CB Julian Neal
  35. Cal CB Brent Austin
  36. Fresno State CB Al’zillion Hamilton
  37. Stanford CB Jordan Washington
  38. Stanford CB Collin Wright
  39. San Jose State CB Isiah Revis
  40. Pitt CB Kavir Bains-Marquez 
  41. Stanford S Mitch Leigber
  42. Cal S Dru Polidore Jr.
  43. Oregon State S Skyler Thomas 
  44. San Diego State K Gabriel Plascencia
  45. UC Davis K Hunter Ridley 
  46. Fresno State LS Wesley Brown
  47. Georgia LS Beau Gardner 

Of this list, Endries the tight end and defensive backs Masses, Neal and Wright are likely draft picks, perhaps even on Day 2 for a few of them. 

Blacklock, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Texans traded Blacklock to the Vikings in 2022 in exchange for a sixth and seventh-round pick.

He was among their final roster cuts in 2023 and later signed on with the Jaguars. Jacksonville let him go in November 2023 and he caught on with the Titans a month later for the rest of the season.

The Giants signed Blaclock to their practice squad in December 2024 and re-signed him to a futures deal after the season. However, he was cut loose in April. 

In 2023, Blacklock appeared in four total games for the Titans and Jaguars and recorded two tackles.

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