49ers Host 47 For Local Day, Including Current Pros Ross Blacklock & Devin Leary

The San Francisco 49ers hosted 47 players for their local pro day workout, per Matt Maiocco.

Not all of the players were potential draft-eligible prospects, as veteran players like DT Ross Blacklock and QB Devin Leary were in attendance.

The full list includes:

QB Emory Jones QB Devin Leary San Jose State RB Jackson Canaan Cal RB LJ Johnson Jr. Cal WR Jacob De Jesus West Virginia WR Grayson Barnes Army WR Noah Short Stanford WR CJ Williams Texas TE Jack Endries San Mateo TE Corey Le’aupepe Cal OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko Idaho OL Nate Azzopardi Temple OL Diego Barajas Fresno State OL Jacob Spomer New Mexico State OL Malik Williams Bowling Green DL Evan Branch-Haynes Cal DL Chris Victor Cal DL T.J. Bollers San Jose State DL Gafa Faga DT Ross Blacklock San Jose State DL Quincy Likio Stanford DL Clay Patterson Stanford DL Zach Buckey Western Kentucky DL Dominic Oliver Stanford LB Ese Dubre San Jose State LB Jordan Pollard Stanford LB Hunter Barth San Jose State LB Taniela Latu UC Davis LB Nate Rutchena Oregon State LB Andy Alfieri Boise State CB Jeremiah Earby Cal CB Hezekiah Masses Boise State CB A’Marion McCoy Arkansas CB Julian Neal Cal CB Brent Austin Fresno State CB Al’zillion Hamilton Stanford CB Jordan Washington Stanford CB Collin Wright San Jose State CB Isiah Revis Pitt CB Kavir Bains-Marquez Stanford S Mitch Leigber Cal S Dru Polidore Jr. Oregon State S Skyler Thomas San Diego State K Gabriel Plascencia UC Davis K Hunter Ridley Fresno State LS Wesley Brown Georgia LS Beau Gardner

Of this list, Endries the tight end and defensive backs Masses, Neal and Wright are likely draft picks, perhaps even on Day 2 for a few of them.

Blacklock, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Texans traded Blacklock to the Vikings in 2022 in exchange for a sixth and seventh-round pick.

He was among their final roster cuts in 2023 and later signed on with the Jaguars. Jacksonville let him go in November 2023 and he caught on with the Titans a month later for the rest of the season.

The Giants signed Blaclock to their practice squad in December 2024 and re-signed him to a futures deal after the season. However, he was cut loose in April.

In 2023, Blacklock appeared in four total games for the Titans and Jaguars and recorded two tackles.