49ers Host LB Mychal Kendricks For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the 49ers brought in LB Mychal Kendricks for a visit on Friday.

Kendricks was recently sentenced to one day in jail, three years of probation, and 300 hours of community service for his guilty plea in 2018 on insider trading charges.

Kendricks, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was entering the fourth year of his five-year, $29.896 million contract that included $16.4 million guaranteed when the Eagles designated him as a post-June 1 release back in 2018.

The Browns later signed Kendricks to a one-year contract only to cut him loose shortly after the news of the insider trading charges surfaced.

From there, Kendricks signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in 2018 and returned to Seattle for the 2019 season. The Washington Football Team signed him off the Seahawks’ practice squad back in December and appeared in one game.

In 2019, Kendricks appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 71 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and four pass defenses.