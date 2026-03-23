49ers Hosted Former Dolphins G Robert Jones

Per the wire, the 49ers hosted former Dolphins and Cowboys G Robert Jones for a visit on Monday.

Jones, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2021. He agreed to a three-year, $2.45 million contract with the Dolphins and made the active roster in his first season, making one start and appearing in eight games.

Jones made the 53-man roster each of his first three seasons in the NFL and agreed to a one-year contract with the Dolphins before testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

He signed a deal with the Cowboys, but a broken bone in his neck forced him to miss several months, including the entire 2025 season.

In 2024, Jones made all 17 starts for the Dolphins at left guard.