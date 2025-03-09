49ers In Talks To Sign DE Joey Bosa

According to Tim Kawakami, the 49ers are having good talks with former Chargers DE Joey Bosa and it seems like there’s positive momentum for a deal.

Bosa is free to sign anywhere at any point now that he’s been released by the Chargers and the idea of teaming up with his younger brother, 49ers DE Nick Bosa, is evidently an appealing one.

The 49ers could use some pass rush help and are known for employing a rotation, which would work well for Joey going forward. Plus, it wouldn’t be a major geographical adjustment for him and he’d get to play with his brother.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Bosa won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Bosa, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

He has one year remaining on that deal and is scheduled to make a base salary of $13 million in 2025 after he renegotiated his deal before the 2024 season to remain in Los Angeles.

In 2024, Bosa appeared in 14 games for the Chargers, recording 22 tackles, two forced fumbles, and five sacks.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.