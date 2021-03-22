49ers Interested In S Tavon Wilson

According to Matt Maiocco, the 49ers are showing interest in S Tavon Wilson.

San Francisco has a need at strong safety and Wilson has filled that role for the Colts and Lions in recent seasons.

Wilson, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2012. He played out his rookie deal with New England before signing a two-year, $2.2 million contract with the Lions in 2017.

Wilson returned to Detroit on a two-year, $7 million deal in 2018. He signed a one-year deal with the Colts for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 26 tackles, no sacks or interceptions, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.