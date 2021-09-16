49ers LB Dre Greenlaw Having Groin Surgery, Out 4-6 Weeks

According to Matt Barrows, 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw is having surgery to repair a groin injury.

This sounds like it will send Greenlaw to injured reserve for a period of time but Barrows says Greenlaw is expected to return after about four to six weeks of recovery.

Greenlaw, 24, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal.

Greenlaw is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Greenlaw has appeared in one game for the 49ers and recorded six total tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown and one pass defense.