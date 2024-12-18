49ers LT Trent Williams Could Miss Remainder Of Season With Ankle Injury

Per Clayton Holloway, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters that LT Trent Williams may not play again this season due to an ankle injury.

“I mean if he gets back to healthy we’d play him,” Shanahan said, via Ian Rapoport. “But it’s not like that right now. So it’s getting closer to being that way.”

Williams, 36, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams was set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024.

In 2024, Williams appeared in and started 10 games for the 49ers at left tackle.

We will have more news on Williams as it becomes available.