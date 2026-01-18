49ers LT Trent Williams Will Return For 2026

49ers LT Trent Williams says that he plans to play for the team next season despite turning 38 years old in July.

Williams says the team has a bright future and that he feels good physically after missing Week 18 due to a hamstring injury.

“We had a lot of young guys that contributed a lot to our success, and they have really, really bright futures,” Williams said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I’m super proud of this team. Obviously, it ain’t go the way we wanted to, but the future is really bright.”

Williams, 37, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams was set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024 when he agreed to a revised three-year, $82.66 million deal.

In 2025, Williams appeared in and started 17 games for the 49ers at left tackle.