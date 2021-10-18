49ers Made Three Practice Squad Moves

The San Francisco 49ers officially signed C Jon Halapio and RB Jacques Patrick to their practice squad on Monday and released DB Jared Mayden from the unit.

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

Halapio, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. He spent just a few months in New England before he was waived at the start of the 2014 regular season.

He had brief stints with the Broncos and Cardinals before returning to the Patriots in 2016. The Giants later signed him to their practice squad and he was on and off of their active roster before winning the starting center job in 2018. Unfortunately, he broke his ankle and went on injured reserve.

Halapio re-signed with New York as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019. He re-signed with the Giants in September of 2020 but was released just a few days later and eventually had a brief stint with the Broncos.

In 2019, Halapio started 15 games for the Giants at center.