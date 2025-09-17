49ers Made Three Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have placed OL Ben Bartch on injured reserve and promoted TE Brayden Willis to the active roster.

The #49ers have promoted TE Brayden Willis to the active roster. All roster moves: https://t.co/Iv6nvfSy7l pic.twitter.com/9w3OOsX5bN — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 17, 2025

They also signed OT Brandon Parker to the practice squad.

Bartch is a starting guard and will now be sidelined four games minimum before he’s eligible to return.

Bartch, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars out of St John’s back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4,058,615 rookie contract that included a $763,615 signing bonus when he was cut by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville brought him back to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. From there, Bartch was signed to the 49ers’ active roster in November 2023 and was re-signed to a one-year deal in the offseason.

San Francisco let him go after training camp but he re-signed a few days later. He signed another one-year deal with the 49ers this offseason.

In 2025, Bartch has appeared in two games for the 49ers and made two starts.