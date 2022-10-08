49ers Make Five Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves for Week 5’s game against

The full list of moves includes:

49ers signed DL Akeem Spence to their active roster.

to their active roster. 49ers activated DB Jimmie Ward from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. 49ers placed OL Colton McKivitz on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. 49ers elevated RB Tevin Coleman and WR Malik Turner to their active roster.

Ward, 31, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers agreed to restructure Ward’s contract last year, which created additional cap room for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 16 games for the 49ers, picking up 77 tackles including one tackle for loss, two interceptions including a touchdown, and six passes defended.