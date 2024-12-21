49ers Make Five Roster Moves

Per Matt Barrows, the 49ers made five roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 16 matchup.

The following is a list of moves made by San Francisco:

Signed LB Jalen Graham and OL Austen Pleasants to the active roster

and OL to the active roster Elevated RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn and DE Alex Barrett from the practice squad

and DE from the practice squad Waived OL Sebastien Gutierrez

Vaughn, 27, was a two-year starter at Illinois before transferring to Vanderbilt as a junior. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 76 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vaughn was in the final year of a four-year, $4,755,996 rookie contract that included a $1,018,907 signing bonus when the Buccaneers waived him. He signed on with the Patriots soon after on a futures deal but was released shortly after the draft and joined the 49ers practice squad.

In 2024, Vaughn appeared in one game for the 49ers and rushed two times for four yards.