49ers Make Five Roster Moves For Week 10

By
Nate Bouda
-

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves on Monday for Week 10.

The full list includes:

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

  1. DL Alex Barrett
  2. OL Alfredo Gutierrez
  3. S Tayler Hawkins
  4. CB Qwuantrezz Knight
  5. WR Tay Martin
  6. LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
  7. OL Jason Poe
  8. DB Dontae Johnson
  9. TE Leroy Watson
  10. C Keith Ismael
  11. DT T.Y. McGill
  12. QB Kurt Benkert
  13. DB Ka’dar Hollman
  14. RB Tevin Coleman
  15. WR Willie Snead
  16. DT Akeem Spence
  17. WR Tajae Sharpe

The 49ers will have three weeks to activate these players from injured reserve of their seasons would be over. 

Mitchell, 24, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana by the 49ers in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in May of that year worth $3,663,568, including a $183,568 signing bonus.

In 2022, Mitchell has appeared in one game for the 49ers and rushed for 41 yards on six carries (6.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.

