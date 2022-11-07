49ers Make Five Roster Moves For Week 10

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves on Monday for Week 10.

The full list includes:

49ers signed WR Tajae Sharpe to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. 49ers released TE Troy Fumagalli from their practice squad.

from their practice squad. 49ers designated LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Colton McKivitz and RB Elijah Mitchell to return from injured reserve.

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

The 49ers will have three weeks to activate these players from injured reserve of their seasons would be over.

Mitchell, 24, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana by the 49ers in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in May of that year worth $3,663,568, including a $183,568 signing bonus.

In 2022, Mitchell has appeared in one game for the 49ers and rushed for 41 yards on six carries (6.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.