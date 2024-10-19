49ers Make Four Moves, Activate Rookie WR Ricky Pearsall

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday that they’ve activated WR Ricky Pearsall from the non-football injury list and placed K Matthew Wright on injured reserve.

The 49ers also elevated K ​​​​Anders Carlson and S​ ​Jaylen Mahoney for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Pearsall had been on the non-football injury list since suffering a gunshot wound to the chest in an attempted robbery a little over a month ago.

Pearsall, 23, was a two-year starter at Florida after transferring from Arizona State following his junior year. The 49ers used the No. 31 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 31 overall pick signed a four-year, $12,318,582 contract that includes a $5,778,969 signing bonus and will carry a $2,239,742 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his five-year college career, Pearsall appeared in 55 games and recorded 159 receptions for 2,420 yards (15.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.