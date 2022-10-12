49ers Make Four Roster Moves, Including Re-Signing RB Marlon Mack To PS

The San Francisco 49ers are re-signing RB Marlon Mack and K Sam Sloman to their practice squad, per Doug Kyed. The team is also signing RB Tevin Coleman to the active roster and releasing QB Kurt Benkert from their practice squad.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

Mack, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement. He missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles.

Mack was set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $2 million deal. He later caught on with the Texans during the 2022 offseason. The 49ers signed him to their practice squad and promoted him to their active roster, but elected to waive him this week.

In 2021, Mack appeared in six games for the Colts and rushed 28 times for 101 yards (3.6 YPC), adding two receptions on five targets for eight yards.