49ers Make Several Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 8 game against the Bears.

The full list includes:

Kinlaw is out for the season following another knee surgery so this move was expected for San Francisco.

Kinlaw, 24, was selected with the No. 14 pick by the 49ers out of South Carolina in 2020. He signed a four-year, $15,488,691 rookie contract that includes an $8,824,503 signing bonus.

The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the 49ers to pick up for the 2024 season. He’s set to earn a base salary of $1,314,031 this season.

In 2021, Kinlaw has appeared in four games and recorded eight tackles with no tackles for loss or sacks.