49ers Make Six Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Slye, 25, signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived in May before being brought back in July and waived again.

Slye caught on with the Panthers as a camp leg but ended up taking the starting job after K Graham Gano landed on injured reserve. He re-signed with the team and then signed a one-year extension in January 2021 that would have made him a free agent in 2022.

However, the Panthers cut Slye coming out of the preseason this and he caught on with the Texans before the 49ers signed him last month.

In 2021, Slye has appeared in six games and converted 11 of 13 field goal attempts (84.6 percent) to go along with 9 of 12 extra point tries.