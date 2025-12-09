49ers Make Three Practice Squad Moves, Cut K Matt Gay

The San Francisco 49ers officially made three practice squad moves on Tuesday, releasing K Matt Gay and QB Adrian Martinez and signing WR Javon Baker.

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

Gay, 31, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fifth round out of Utah in 2019. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.8 million deal when Tampa Bay waived him coming out of camp.

Gay signed on to the Colts practice squad, but the Rams signed him off of Indianapolis’ practice squad back in November of 2020. He returned to the team on a restricted free agent deal in 2022.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he returned to the Colts on a four-year, $22.5 million deal, the highest free agent deal for a kicker at the time.

Gay was due base salaries of $4.75 million in each of the final two years of his deal when the Colts let him go this past offseason. He quickly signed a one-year, fully guaranteed $4.25 million deal with the Commanders but was let go last week and caught on with the 49ers.

In 2025, Gay has appeared in 12games for the Commanders and made 17 of 23 field goal attempts (73.9 percent) and 26 of 26 extra points.