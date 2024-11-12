49ers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The San Francisco 49ers officially signed RB Patrick Taylor to their practice squad and released RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

OL Isaac Alarcon (International) DL Alex Barrett CB Chase Lucas S Jaylen Mahoney DL T.Y. McGill Jr. QB Tanner Mordecai OL Drake Nugent TE Mason Pline WR Trent Taylor LB DaShaun White WR Terique Owens DL Nesta Jade Silvera WR Russell Gage LB Jalen Graham CB Nick McCloud RB Patrick Taylor

Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor bounced on and off of the Packers’ practice squad for a few years. The team moved on eventually and Taylor caught on with the Patriots practice squad only to later re-join Green Bay’s active roster.

The 49ers signed Taylor to a contract in April.

In 2024, Patrick Taylor has appeared in eight games for the 49ers and rushed for 25 yards on seven carries to go along with one reception for 12 yards and no touchdowns.