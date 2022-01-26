49ers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they signed S Jarrod Wilson to their practice squad and cut S Doug Middleton in a corresponding move.

The #49ers have made the following roster moves. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 26, 2022

The 49ers’ practice squad now includes:

DE Alex Barrett DT Darrion Daniels (Injured) T Alfredo Gutierrez (International) RB Josh Hokit QB Nate Sudfeld WR Jordan Matthews WR Connor Wedington C Jon Halapio DL Chris Slayton S Jarrod Wilson WR Austin Mack LB Curtis Robinson DB Lavert Hill OT Wyatt Miller LB Mark Nzeocha TE Tanner Hudson

Wilson, 27, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his three-year, $7,250,000 contract when the team exercised his 2021 option.

Wilson was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to the Jets practice squad. From there, he joined the 49ers midseason.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in nine games for the Jets and 49ers, recording 14 tackles, one sack and no interceptions.