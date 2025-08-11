49ers Making Five Roster Moves Monday

Per Cam Inman, the 49ers are signing RB Jeff Wilson Jr. and DE Trevis Gipson to contracts.

Additionally, the 49ers are activating OT Andre Dillard off the PUP list. In correspondence, San Francisco is waiving QB Tanner Mordecai and placing RB Ameer Abdullah on injured reserve.

Wilson, 29, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Wilson was on and off the 49ers’ practice squad and active roster for a few seasons before returning to San Francisco on a new deal in 2022. However, he was traded to the Dolphins during the season.

He re-signed with Miami on a two-year deal in 2023 and ended up reworking that deal to stay in 2024.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in nine games for the Dolphins. He finished with 57 yards on 16 carries to go along with three receptions on three targets for 19 yards receiving and no touchdowns.