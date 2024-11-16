49ers Making Six Roster Moves, Activating DL Yetur Gross-Matos

According to Cam Inman, the 49ers are signing P Pat O’Donnell from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Additionally, San Francisco is activating DL Yetur Gross-Matos off injured reserve. In correspondence, the 49ers are placing CB Darrell Luter Jr. and P Mitch Wishnowsky on injured reserve.

San Francisco is also elevating S Tashaun Gipson Sr. and CB Nick McCloud from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 11.

Gross-Matos, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,198,828 contract and made $1,628,022 for the 2023 season.

Gross-Matos was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason when he signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the 49ers.

In 2024, Yetur Gross-Matos has appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.