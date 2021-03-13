49ers Making ‘Strong Push’ To Re-Sign LT Trent Williams

Mike Garafolo reports that the 49ers are making a “strong push” to keep LT Trent Williams from hitting free agency this offseason.

According to Garaolo, San Francisco has made Williams “strong offers” and they’re hopeful they can get a deal done before the start of free agency.

Garafolo says that Williams won’t offer any kind of hometown discount, but he’s obviously open to being back with the 49ers.

It had previously been reported that San Francisco was trying to get a deal done with Williams prior to the end of the 2020 season but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

Williams secured a no-tag clause from the 49ers so there’s nothing stopping him from hitting the open market if he so chooses.

Williams, 32, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that includes $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

After San Francisco traded for Williams, the expectation was that the two sides would allow the 2020 season to play out before evaluating a potential extension.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 14 games for the 49ers at left tackle, making 14 starts for them. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 1 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.