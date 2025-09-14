49ers ‘Not Optimistic’ About Brock Purdy Returning For Week 3

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the 49ers are “not optimistic” about QB Brock Purdy returning from his toe injury for the team’s Week 3 game.

Purdy is already set to miss today’s game, which will lead to Mac Jones getting his first start for the 49ers.

Even so, Schefter says “it’s not out of the question” for Purdy to be back next week and he has shown improvement.

“We’ll see for next week,” one source told Schefter about Purdy. “Next week will be tight, but he progressed a lot this week.”

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when he agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension this offseason.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.