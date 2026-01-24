49ers OC Klay Kubiak No Longer Considering HC Jobs

Dianna Russini reports that 49ers OC Klay Kubiak has removed himself from any head coaching vacancies around the league.

Russini adds that while the Steelers and Raiders requested interviews with Kubiak, he will remain in San Francisco and prefers working with HC Kyle Shanahan.

Kubiak, 37, is the son of former Texans and Broncos HC Gary Kubiak. He began his coaching career at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Texas from 2013 to 2020.

The 49ers brought him onto their coaching staff in 2021 as their defensive quality control coach. He was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach for the following two years before being named offensive passing game specialist in 2024. From there, he was promoted to offensive coordinator last year.

