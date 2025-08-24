49ers Officially Acquire RB Brian Robinson In Trade With Commanders

The 49ers announced that they have officially completed a trade with the Washington Commanders for RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington will receive a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for Robinson, while San Francisco is also waiving WR Malik Knowles in a corresponding move.

Robinson, 26, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, his first year as the full-time starter at Alabama. He was selected by the Commanders with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Robinson is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in 14 games for the Commanders and rushed for 799 yards on 187 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 20 receptions for 159 yards and eight total touchdowns.