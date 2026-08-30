49ers Officially Cut 33 Players At Deadline

The San Francisco 49ers officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

Placed on Reserve/Injured

Placed on Reserve/PUP

Martinez, 26, transferred from Nebraska to Kansas State following the 2021 season. He wound up going undrafted before signing a rookie contract with the Lions following the draft.

The Lions waived Martinez back in August of 2023, and he then caught on with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in December before winning the UFL championship with the team. He was also named the league’s most valuable player.

Martinez signed with the Jets in July 2024 but was among the final roster cuts after camp before re-signing to the practice squad. The 49ers added him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2025, Martinez appeared in one game for the 49ers.