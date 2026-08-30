49ers Officially Cut 33 Players At Deadline

By
Nate Bouda
-

The San Francisco 49ers officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline. 

49ers Helmet

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

  1. CB Eli Apple
  2. DL Quinton Bell
  3. S Ashtyn Davis
  4. RB Khalil Herbert
  5. WR KhaDarel Hodge
  6. WR Trenton Irwin
  7. LB Deion Jones
  8. OL Robert Jones
  9. OL Doug Kramer Jr.
  10. DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
  11. OL Brandon Parker
  12. WR Malik Turner
  13. P Corliss Waitman
  14. LS Jon Weeks
  15. OL Isaac Alarcon
  16. DL Evan Anderson
  17. TE Khalil Dinkins
  18. DL Bryson Eason
  19. DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.
  20. LB Jalen Graham
  21. WR Wesley Grimes
  22. DL Jah Joyner
  23. CB Darrell Luter Jr.
  24. QB Adrian Martinez
  25. RB Sincere McCormick
  26. S Patrick McMorris
  27. OL Drake Nugent
  28. WR Will Pauling
  29. CB Jakob Robinson
  30. TE Hayden Rucci
  31. S Jalen Stroman
  32. DL Sebastian Valdez
  33. LB Larry Worth III

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

  1. WR Christian Kirk
  2. OL Austen Pleasants

Placed on Reserve/Injured

  1. OL Brett Toth
  2. OL Nick Zakelj

Placed on Reserve/PUP

  1. RB Isaac Guerendo
  2. DL Mykel Williams

Martinez, 26, transferred from Nebraska to Kansas State following the 2021 season. He wound up going undrafted before signing a rookie contract with the Lions following the draft. 

The Lions waived Martinez back in August of 2023, and he then caught on with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in December before winning the UFL championship with the team. He was also named the league’s most valuable player. 

Martinez signed with the Jets in July 2024 but was among the final roster cuts after camp before re-signing to the practice squad. The 49ers added him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since. 

In 2025, Martinez appeared in one game for the 49ers.

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